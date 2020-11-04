Former Cuyahoga County corrections officer pleads guilty to drug trafficking at Cuyahoga County Jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Cuyahoga County corrections officer pleaded guilty Wednesday to running a drug trafficking ring at the Cuyahoga County Jail.
Former corrections officers Marvella Sullivan and Stephen Thomas were first indicted in August of 2019 and then indicted on additional charges in July 2020 for bringing illegal drugs and other contraband into the jail.
Sullivan and Thomas resigned in 2019.
On Wednesday, Thomas pleaded guilty to two counts of bribery, one count of theft in office and one count of illegal conveyance of a telecommunications device into a specific government facility.
Thomas faces up to seven and a half years in prison when he is sentenced on Dec. 1.
Sullivan pleaded guilty in July to attempted bribery and trafficking. No sentencing date has been scheduled.
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said Sullivan and Thomas served as couriers under the direction of two Heartless Felons gang member inmates, Lamar Speights and Alexander Foster.
Speights and Foster have also both pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office handled the investigation with the assistance of the FBI, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and Cleveland police.
