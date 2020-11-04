Gov. DeWine says Ohioans must ‘respect the result’ of election; predicts COVID-19 vaccine could be ready by December

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine sat down with 19 News for a one-on-one interview on Wednesday regarding several key issues Ohioans are currently facing.
Just after midnight on Wednesday morning, the Associated Press projected President Donald Trump, the Republican candidate backed by Gov. DeWine, as the winner of Ohio’s 18 electoral votes.
“The process works,” the governor said about Ohio’s method of collecting and county ballots in the 2020 general election to determine the next president.
Even though President Trump is projected victory in Ohio, he is still taking legal action in the states of Michigan and Pennsylvania, claiming lack of transparency during the tabulation process.
"The losers may not like it, but they’ll accept it,' the governor added.
The Ohio governor also discussed the ongoing struggle to contain the coronavirus. For the second day in a row, Ohio reported over 4,000 new infections in a 24-hour period, including Tuesday’s record of 4,229 additional cases.
“We have to drive this virus down, and the only way we can do it, frankly, is by people wearing masks and keeping distance.” Gov. DeWine emphasized.
According to the governor, vaccine shipments to Ohio could begin as early as December, with the first being deployed to nursing homes and to the state’s first responders.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.