CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are on the bye week here in week nine of the 2020 NFL season. Despite losing to the Las Vegas Raiders 16-6 to head into the bye week, the Browns are 5-3 which is better than most experts anticipated.
So how will the rest of the 2020 season go for the Browns? What will they finish record wise? Will it be good enough to qualify for the AFC playoffs for the first time since 2002? The 19 News sports team wants to hear from you. How will the Cleveland Browns finish the 2020 season? It’s the Hyundai pigskin poll of the week.
Final results will be announced Sunday at 11 A.M. on Tailgate 19.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.