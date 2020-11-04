19 Investigates obtains video showing aftermath of Mayfield Heights hit-skip crash that injured a teenager

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News investigators obtained new video showing the aftermath of a hit-and-run crash that left an injured teenager laying in the road.
The people who stayed at the scene of the crash told police a man driving a RAV-4 hit 15-year-old Jason Grills on Mayfield Road and kept going.
The 15-year-old and his family are demanding harsher charges against the driver accused of hitting him.
Our continued questions about this case appear to be pushing the case forward, according to the family.
Wednesday, we emailed police asking why the felony vehicular assault charge requested by prosecutors weeks ago still hasn’t been filed. Minutes later, the victim’s mother says she got a call from the prosecutor’s office, who is now revisiting the case.
According to the crash report, Grills was still partially in the crosswalk when the oncoming traffic got a green light.
“Yeah, but it’s still a pedestrian,” one witness told police.
As police are taking the accident report, other witnesses followed the RAV-4 and police caught up with it just down the road.
The body camera video shows officers give the 65-year-old driver a field sobriety test.
Police say former pro-golfer Gary Baker told officers he didn’t know he hit a person at this intersection.
He said he’d had eight beers and smoked marijuana before getting behind the wheel.
For some reason, the police report says officers threw away the drug evidence they discovered in his car, but they charged Baker with OVI and leaving the scene of the accident on Oct. 3.
Just a few days after the accident, the prosecutor over the case confirmed what police thought on scene.
Grills' wrist was broken, and according to the page added on to the police report, prosecutors told police to also charge Baker with aggravated vehicular assault.
The Mayfield Heights police chief told 19 Investigates at the time that it was waiting on medical records to file the charge. We confirmed with police sources that is typical in cases involving injuries.
Grills' mother says she thought she’d signed paperwork to release those documents to police, but after we reached out to police on Wednesday asking why the charge still hasn’t been filed, she said the prosecutor called her stating there was a miscommunication and that if she could bring the records to the police station, the additional charge should be filed by the end of the week.
Mayfield Heights police referred us to prosecutors for comment on the case.
We reached out early Wednesday morning, but have not heard back.
