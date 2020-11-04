Is it safe to fly?

To illustrate why this is so frustrating, let’s take a step back — way back — to Dickensian London and the founding of modern epidemiology. The story goes like this: Nobody at the time understood cholera or how it was transmitted until an enterprising physician named John Snow placed the known cases of cholera on a map of London and saw that they centered around the city’s wells, including the now-famous “Broad Street pump.” Snow then knew something about how cholera was transmitted: by water.