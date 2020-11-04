Issue 68: Clevelanders approve tax increase for schools

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Voters approved a tax levy renewal and increase Tuesday that will allow the Cleveland Metropolitan School District to avoid cuts to programming and manage unexpected costs brought on by the pandemic, according to the district.
Cleveland Metropolitan School District released a statement late Tuesday, expressing gratitude to voters.
“With the approval of an existing levy and a 5-mill increase, we will be able to build on our efforts to guarantee a quality education for all our students,” the release said.
More than 60 percent of voters supported the levy, according to preliminary county election results.
The measure was passing by about 61 to 39 percent shortly after midnight Wednesday morning.
More than 95 percent of in-person ballots had been counted.
Both absentee and early in-person ballots were both partially counted.
Issue 68 includes a 5-mill increase that will help the district offset unanticipated expenses related to the pandemic, according to the district.
The levy would have also replaced a 15-mill levy approved by Cleveland voters in 2012.
