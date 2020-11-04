Issue 73: Voters defeat Parma schools levy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Voters defeated a bond issue Tuesday that would have raise $271 million for the Parma City schools.
Roughly 54 percent of voters had cast ballots against the measure shortly after midnight on Wednesday morning.
Only 46 percent supported it, according to unofficial board of elections results.
All in-person ballots had been counted.
Absentee ballots and early in-person ballots had been partially counted.
The bond issue would have increased property taxes by nearly $19 a month per $100,000 of home value, according to the Superintendent’s office.
Issue 73 would have built brand new campuses to house sixth through 12th-graders at the current site of both Valley Forge and Normandy High Schools.
The district wanted to use levy capital for improvements to the current Parma High School, which would no longer be open as a high school but would house the district administrative campus.
Parma Superintendent Charles Smialek said previously that the time was right to ask voters for increased funding to provide new facilities.
“It is our time for a flexible learning environment, natural light that comes in, up-to-date technology, cutting edge career tech programs, the STEM lab we’re going to be able to create,” Smialek said, rattling off the improvements the new buildings would have brought to the district.
