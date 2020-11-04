Mysterious boom shakes Euclid homes; Police ask for help identifying cause

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the cause of a large booming sound.
Police said the residents in the northeast quadrant of Euclid are most often hearing the boom between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
However, the boom, which sounds like an explosion, has been heard at all times of day over the last two weeks.
Some residents told police the boom shook their home.
Please call Euclid police at 216-731-1234 if you hear the boom.
Police ask you call immediately upon hearing the boom and provide as much detail about the location of the boom as possible.
