1 new death, child among 104 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday that there was one COVID-19 related death in the city, which brings the total cumulative deaths to 150 citywide.
However, there are 104 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 6,707 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 5-years-old to their 70s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
Two previously reported cases were transferred from CDPH when health officials learned the individuals were not from Cleveland.
“It is disappointing to see the number of COVID-19 cases in Cleveland reach triple digits again,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson. “There are things we know are effective in slowing the spread of the coronavirus and it is important we all do our part by washing hands frequently, maintaining social distancing and wearing masks when you go out.”
As of Wednesday, there have been 217,119 confirmed cases and 5,102 fatalities throughout the state.
Health officials reported more than 9.45 million confirmed cases and 233,356 deaths in the U.S.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.