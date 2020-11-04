55 new deaths, an additional 4,071 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health said 5,428 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 230,209 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
The 24-hour increase of 4,071 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Wednesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Tuesday.
An additional 13,090 total cases and 326 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 19,801 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 3,946 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
