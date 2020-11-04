New grocery store and apartments planned for Cleveland’s East Side

The mixed use building will be located at the intersection of Cedar Road and East 105th Street.

The Cleveland City Council approved an ordinance to borrow money from HUD to fund the construction. (Source: Pixabay)
By Stephanie Czekalinski | November 4, 2020 at 4:58 PM EST - Updated November 4 at 4:58 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new grocery store is planned for the intersection of Cedar Road and East 105th Street on Cleveland’s East Side, according to a Cleveland City Council news release.

Cleveland’s city council on Wednesday announced the approval an ordinance that will allow the city to borrow $52 million from the federal department of Housing and Urban affairs to build a mixed use building at the intersection.

The building will include a grocery store and 170 apartment units, according to the city.

