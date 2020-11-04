New grocery store and apartments planned for Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new grocery store is planned for the intersection of Cedar Road and East 105th Street on Cleveland’s East Side, according to a Cleveland City Council news release.
Cleveland’s city council on Wednesday announced the approval an ordinance that will allow the city to borrow $52 million from the federal department of Housing and Urban affairs to build a mixed use building at the intersection.
The building will include a grocery store and 170 apartment units, according to the city.
