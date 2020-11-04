Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunny and mild today; 60s this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Day 2 of this dry spell and what a day it is going to be.
We have a warm air mass in place. High pressure is to our east.
That means a south wind for us and it will be breezy today. I’m going with a 10-20 mph speed on the winds.
Temperatures will be in the 60s this afternoon with full sunshine out there.
There is a weak disturbance that moves in tomorrow.
No rain with it, but we will see some high clouds spread in. I went with a mostly cloudy wording in the forecast tomorrow.
We will still be clear this evening before those high clouds spread in here by morning.
We will only fall to the upper 40s to around 50 degrees by early tomorrow morning.
