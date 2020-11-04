Northeast Ohio weather: Temperatures remain above average through the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What an incredible day out there!
Courtesy of strong southerly winds, temperatures are outperforming the forecast, and we are okay with that.
Most locations have made it into the upper 60s today.
Some areas, including downtown Cleveland, have even hit the low 70s!
For November, this is pretty awesome.
A “normal” high for today’s date would be in the mid 50s.
If you can’t get enough of this weather, I have great news for you!
Temperatures will remain above average through the weekend.
We’re forecasting highs in the low to mid 60s tomorrow and in the mid and upper 60s Friday and Saturday.
Most locations will at least hit 70 degrees Sunday through next Tuesday.
We will challenge record highs starting Sunday.
As always, I would encourage you to take advantage of this beautiful weather.
It will be wet and much cooler by next Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.