Ohio voters break Election Day record

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Wednesday voters set a record on Election Day.
The unofficial results show 5,812,804 Ohioans voted Tuesday.
This broke the all-time record of 5,773,777 set in 2008, when President Barack Obama was elected.
LaRose added there are still 155,188 outstanding absentee ballots and 156, 331 provisional ballots that, if legally cast, would be included in the final official results.
The deadline for final certification is on or before Nov. 28.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.