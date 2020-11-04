President Trump projected to win Ohio in 2020 election, according to unofficial CBS results

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Donald Trump is projected to win Ohio in the 2020 general election over Democratic challenger former Vice President Joe Biden, according to unofficial early reporting from CBS.
The result means President Trump will win Ohio’s 18 electoral votes towards the overall 2020 election, just as he did during the 2016 race, clearing a major hurdle in his quest for a second term at the White House.
The nationwide presidential race between Trump and Biden is still too early to call a victory for either candidate.
Polls closed at 7:30 p.m. on Election Day with the winner of the expected vote unofficially declared by the Associated Press shortly after midnight on Wednesday morning.
In 2016, President Trump won Ohio with 51.8% over then-Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s 43.7% of the vote.
Similar to the results in 2016, rural Ohio communities tended to vote for the Republican presidential candidate in 2020 while the majority of suburban residents swayed towards the Democratic nominee.
Approximately 3.4 million of Ohio’s 8.1 million registered voters cast their ballots in 2020 during early voting in the weeks leading up to Election Day, shattering previous records.
Absentee ballots can be counted in Ohio as long as they were postmarked by Nov. 2 and received by the local board of elections by Nov. 13.
This is a developing story.
