President Trump projected to win Ohio in 2020 election, according to unofficial CBS results

President Trump projected to win Ohio in 2020 election, according to unofficial CBS results
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Pickerington County Fairgrounds in October 2020 (AP Photo/Phil Long) (Source: AP/FR53611 AP)
By Chris Anderson | November 4, 2020 at 12:10 AM EST - Updated November 4 at 12:16 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Donald Trump is projected to win Ohio in the 2020 general election over Democratic challenger former Vice President Joe Biden, according to unofficial early reporting from CBS.

President Trump projected to win Ohio in 2020 election, according to unofficial CBS results https://bit.ly/2I4Kd2t

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

The result means President Trump will win Ohio’s 18 electoral votes towards the overall 2020 election, just as he did during the 2016 race, clearing a major hurdle in his quest for a second term at the White House.

The nationwide presidential race between Trump and Biden is still too early to call a victory for either candidate.

[ MAP/LIST: Click here for 2020 election results in Ohio and across the U.S. ]

Polls closed at 7:30 p.m. on Election Day with the winner of the expected vote unofficially declared by the Associated Press shortly after midnight on Wednesday morning.

In 2016, President Trump won Ohio with 51.8% over then-Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s 43.7% of the vote.

Similar to the results in 2016, rural Ohio communities tended to vote for the Republican presidential candidate in 2020 while the majority of suburban residents swayed towards the Democratic nominee.

Approximately 3.4 million of Ohio’s 8.1 million registered voters cast their ballots in 2020 during early voting in the weeks leading up to Election Day, shattering previous records.

Absentee ballots can be counted in Ohio as long as they were postmarked by Nov. 2 and received by the local board of elections by Nov. 13.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.