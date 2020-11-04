‘Rent-for-sex’ landlord arrested again after violating restraining order, court says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati landlord, who recently settled a lawsuit accusing him of sexually harassing dozens of female tenants, was arrested again, according to court records.
John Klosterman was found to have violated a restraining order when he went to the victim’s place of business on Nov. 2, the court records state.
The court document says Klosterman went to the back door of the business to check if it was unlocked.
The Cincinnati landlord was facing three separate violations of a settlement’s protection order after reaching a settlement related to sexual harassment charges.
On Sept. 30, Klosterman and his wife, Susan, agreed to a $177,500 settlement to resolve a lawsuit claiming he sexually harassed female tenants at 55 residential properties in Sedamsville beginning in 2013, according to U.S. Attorney David DeVillers.
According to the complaint filed in 2018, Klosterman engaged in unwanted sexual touching, offered to reduce rent, and overlook or excuse late or unpaid rent in exchange for sex.
He evicted or threatened to evict female tenants who objected to or refused sexual advances and went into tenants' homes without their permission and monitored their daily activities using cameras.
The settlement’s protection order stated he was not allowed to contact any of his tenants by any means. But the same day as the settlement, according to court documents, Klosterman violated the protection order by texting one of his tenants.
