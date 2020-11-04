Stark County man arrested for shooting, killing woman in her driveway

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old Canton man was arrested Wednesday for the shooting death of a woman on Oct. 28.
Morgan Fox was murdered while getting into her vehicle parked in the driveway of her home on Frazer Ave. in North Canton.
When deputies arrived at her home around 6:30 a.m., Fox, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jason Alan McDermitt is charged with aggravated murder and is now locked up in the Stark County Jail.
Stark County Sheriff deputies are not releasing a motive and said the case is still under investigation.
“We remain dedicated to ensuring the safety of everyone in Stark County. Those who disrupt that safety will continue to be held accountable,” said Stark County Sheriff George Maier.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff at 330-430-3800.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.