Streetsboro police seeking help to solve hit-and-run case

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shirley Ann Berman, 77 of Streetsboro, is still in shock over what happened to her car while it was parked at the Market Square Shopping Center lot last month.
Video surveillance showed another motorist in a Chevrolet truck back out from their parking position nearly 150 feet away and then, according to Streetsboro police, deliberately smash into Berman’s vehicle.
Trica Wain is chief of police in Streetsboro. She is frustrated by what occurred in her city.
"I think it’s very upsetting for anyone to realize they have been the victim of a crime. For someone to not take the common courtesy to identify themselves and say, ‘Hey, I’m sorry I did this,’ especially for an older community, it’s hard to see that kind of thing take place”, said Chief Wain.
Meanwhile, Berman is heartbroken.
The 77-year-old is a widow and the Lexus car that was viciously struck by the truck was a gift to her.
Berman’s daughter, Lori Toth, explained the connection her mother had with the car in a family statement to 19 News.
“My mom was crushed when she found out about the car. It was my father’s car that he bought not long before he passed away; so it held great sentimental value."
Streetsboro police are asking the public for assistance and to please come forward with any information that would lead to the arrest of the person driving the truck.
Chief Wain is hoping that as many people as possible see the video that caused Berman’s car to be totaled.
“I truly appreciate 19 News coming out and showing an interest in this story. I think without it, we would have a really good chance of not identifying the driver and not being able to get her some satisfaction an some resolution to this case," she said.
Contact the Streetsboro Police at 330-626-4942 with more information.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.