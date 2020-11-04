11-year-old girl in serious condition after getting shot in home from drive-by in Cleveland’s Clark Fulton neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS confirmed an 11-year-old girl was shot in the Clark Fulton area on Wednesday night.
Police were called to the 3200 block of West 54th Street around 8:30 p.m. for the shooting, according to EMS.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said she was inside the home when suffered a gunshot wound to the upper thigh from a drive-by shooting.
The suspect vehicle may be a black Jeep Cherokee, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
Cleveland EMS said she was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition.
