20-year-old man shot in parking lot of Akron bar

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the suspect who shot a man in the parking lot of a bar around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.
The 20-year-old victim was sitting inside a vehicle outside the Lucky Corner Bar in the 1300 block of W. Waterloo Road.
EMS transported him to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center and officers said his injuries are not life-threatening.
Witnesses told police the victim, whose name is not being released, was arguing with another man inside the bar before the shooting.
The suspect remains on the loose.
Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP.
You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.
