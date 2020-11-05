4 additional RTA employees test positive for coronavirus; bringing the total to 47

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four more Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) employees have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of employees who have had the virus to 47.
The first employee works in the Main Office and their last day of work was Oct. 30.
The second employee is a bus operator out of the Triskett District whose last day of work was Nov. 2.
The third employee is a mechanic from the Paratransit District whose last day of work was also Nov. @.
The fourth employee is a bus operator from the Hayden District who last worked on Nov. 3.
RTA officials said all four traced exposure to the virus to a family or friend outside the workplace.
RTA officials said all work areas, equipment and other areas of potential exposure were cleaned and disinfected.
Also, other co-workers who may have come into contact with the infected employee were notified.
RTA officials added 41 employees previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have fully recovered and have returned to work.
