10 adults, 4 juveniles arrested after Akron Police seize 12 illegal firearms, marijuana during traffic stops from 1 afternoon

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - In an effort to reduce violence and enhance public safety, Akron Police teamed up with several agencies to create a task force that conducted traffic stops last Friday afternoon to curb gun violence, according to Lt. Michael Miller.
Lt. Miller said members of the department’s Anti-Violence Bureau (AVB), patrol officers, officers from the Neighborhood Response Team (NRT), and representatives from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) joined forces for the investigation.
Traffic tops on three cars throughout the city lead to the seizure of 12 illegal firearms, many of which with an extended magazine, according to Lt. Miller.
According to Lt. Miller, marijuana and several open containers was also recovered.
At least 14 people were arrested or detained, including four juveniles on various weapons-related offenses, Lt. Miller said.
The various charges include carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, misrepresenting identity, possession of drugs, and weapons under disability.
“Reducing gun violence and enhancing public safety remains one of the top priorities of the Akron Police Department,” said Lt. Miller.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.