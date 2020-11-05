3 arrested in Trumbull County drug raid at home with 7 kids inside near elementary school

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A search warrant after a two-month investigation showed deadly narcotics were being sold from a Warren home near an elementary school lead to agents finding suspected heroin.
According to the Trumbull Action Group Law Enforcement Task Force, TAG Drug Task Force agents teamed up with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office to execute the drug warrant in the 2880 block of Montgomery Avenue NW.
Along with the suspected heroin, agents recovered Naloxone, scales, packaging material, and a small amount of money, according to TAG.
TAG said there were seven children inside the residents with four adults, three of whom had active warrants for their arrest.
Agents arrested 33-yar-old Drewkena Smith, 25-year-old Jayson Cousins, and 46-year-old Dokinda Deems for warrants unrelated to the investigation, TAG said.
According to TAG, Cousins, Deems, and Sith were taken to Trumbull County Jail and may face additional charges pending further investigation and analysis of evidence from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations.
