Barberton City Schools to dedicate day to mental health after noticing increased stress among students

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Barberton City Schools will not hold normal classes on Nov. 13. Instead, students will stay home for a well-deserved mental health day.
The school is hosting mental health professionals who will teach students the skills they need to manage stress and anxiety.
The district made this decision due to the increased stress teachers noticed among students amid the 2020 school year.
Students can log on remotely next Friday and learn tips to help themselves, their families and their classmates.
Mental health resources will also be available for staff.
The district will send out more information as the mental health day nears.
