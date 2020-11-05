Bath Township massage parlor may face prostitution charges following investigation

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Bath Township Police said a male and female connected to Tranquility Massage at 47 N. Cleveland Massillon may face “felony charges potentially of compelling prostitution” after a weeks-long joint investigation with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators have also identified patrons of this illegal business who may face charges, according to the report.
Police confirmed on Thursday that officers conducted several surveillance details of Tranquility Massage over the past several weeks.
According to the report, officers observed activity consistent with the business being used as an illicit prostitution front, including:
- “only males entering and exiting the premises”
- “female employees walking to and from the business location, but not leaving the premises for extended periods of time”
Bath Township Police and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants on Thursday which provided additional information and evidence, including seized cash, according to the report.
Police said additional criminal charges remain pending as investigators continue to work on this case.
