Cleveland goes teal for Alzheimer’s Awareness

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple Cleveland landmarks will shine teal Thursday to show support for Alzheimer’s Awareness.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Terminal Tower, Cleveland City Hall and University East Building will go teal as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s “Light the World in Teal” program.
The program occurs annually in Nov. as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, according to a release.
“Having these Cleveland landmarks all ‘go teal’ on the same day is a powerful and incredible way to raise awareness and show support for the millions of families who are affected by Alzheimer’s disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., President and CEO of Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
More than 5.8 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s, the release said. This includes 220,000 Ohio residents.
You can show your support for those living with Alzheimer’s by “going teal” and posting photos on social media with the hashtag #AFALightTheWorldInTeal.
You can also change your profile picture to a teal square or wear teal on Nov. 5.
