Cleveland Police search for theft suspect caught breaking and entering into Papa John’s Pizza

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you recognize this man?
Cleveland Police said he is wanted for breaking and entering into Papa John’s Pizza on West 25th Street and stealing cash.
According to police, the man was caught on camera prying the bottom of a back door open and crawling into the pizza place on Oct. 26.
Once he got inside, he opened the registers and took the cash, along with other miscellaneous items, according to police.
Police said the suspect is 30 to 40-years-old, 5′10″ tall, and frequents the area of West 25th Street and Clark Avenue.
The Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee shared the following security photos of the suspect:
Call Detective Santiago at 216-623-2710 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 if you can identify him.
