Cuyahoga Falls City School District adapts learning plan after overwhelming response in survey of families

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Falls City School District announced an option for kindergarteners through 5th graders to return to in-person learning Nov. 16 after an outpour of support from parents and guardians.
The district asked families fill out a survey about two weeks ago, according to the announcement.
Of the nearly 2,300 responses received, 76% of families want K-5 students back in school full time and 56% of families want 6-12 students to attend in-person, all day, two-days per week beginning second semester.
Thus, K-5 students who originally chose Option 1 will return to full-time, in-person learning next Monday.
Students in 6th through 12th grades will continue a hybrid schedule through the remainder of the first semester.
Black Tiger Remote Learning Academy students will also continue to follow their schedule through the first semester.
The district released a second survey for families relating to learning methods for the second semester.
The district asked the survey be filled out and returned by Nov. 11.
Learn more here.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.