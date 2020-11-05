Days Inn in Elyria declared a nuisance by the court and ordered to shut down

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The days are numbered for the Days Inn and Suites on Lorain Boulevard in Elyria. That’s because Lorain County Common Pleas Court Judge Chris Cook has declared the hotel a nuisance, ordered it to be shut down, and sold at auction.
Owner/Operator Elyria Hotels, Inc. was caught off guard by the court order according to their Michigan area Attorney Shawn Desai, “I would say we were absolutely shocked. As I’ve said, we’ve been expecting to present our case at trial. To demonstrate how we were sort of a long-standing business in the community, and it’s sort of an iconic hotel. It’s one of the largest hotels in the city.”
The Judge cited alleged felony drug violations and prostitution as the reasons this hotel was declared a nuisance.
Elyria’s Law Director and Elyria Police told the court there has allegedly been an abundance of criminal activity at the hotel that has led to hundreds of police calls for suspected drug activity and prostitution. A man who only wanted to be identified as Brandon from Cleveland says he’s really not surprised, “That’s a shame something that’s been around so long will disappear. It’s not surprising drugs are bad everywhere. That’s probably what it is drugs and prostitution.”
The Days Inn is now considering its legal options, including a possible appeal after the Judge declared the premises a nuisance because of the suspected criminal activity.
“It’s always been a family friendly business and good for travelers traveling through to Sandusky and Cleveland – and there’s also been family trips and soccer types of programs,” Attorney Desai said.
The Attorney for the Days Inn also says it’s sad to lose another business in the Midway Mall area because it’s already faced so many economic challenges.
