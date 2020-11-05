Elderly Akron man sucker punched on his front porch by people claiming to be DoorDash drivers

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly Akron man sitting on his front porch was attacked by people who claimed they were with a food delivery service.
A little before 7 Wednesday night, 66-year-old Race Billings was sitting in front of his home on Sherman Street in Akron when a white car pulled up.
“I was sitting out there, and I was getting my tools I had just got out the truck for a little job I was looking at, and somebody walked up and just knocked the hell out of me,” said Billings.
Akron Police say a woman was driving the car, but three men were in the car with her. It was a neighbor who saw what was happening and rushed to help the elderly man.
“My oldest boy he was walking the dogs and this white car pulled up and asked about DoorDash, and three gentleman jumped out, and sucker-punched Mr. Race and by the time my son had come and got me they were pulling off,” said Roger Shuff.
Billings, with a visibly black eye and swollen face, says he’s okay, but he’s angry.
“That lump right there, that ain’t no joke,” Billings said pointing to his swollen face. “I think they just wanted to be little animals. I think they wanted to have a nice night out and they decided they was with the broad that was driving the car, and they were three deep, and they decided it’s fun, so I was their fun for the night.”
Tisha Lute is Billing’s granddaughter. He lives with her. She didn’t even know what had happened until her neighbors knocked on her door.
“He said, ‘Papa just got attacked in the front,’ and so I immediately flew up, and he was like trying to get himself back up on the ledge right there,” Lute recalled.
The family reported the incident to Akron Police and to DoorDash.
“They could’ve stabbed him,” said Lute. “They could’ve shot him. The reason I believe it really was a DoorDasher is cause they didn’t rob him or try to take anything, and it could be anybody’s grandparent or son or daughter that just happened to be outside at that moment.”
19 News did reach out to DoorDash. We were told they are looking into the incident. If you have any information, contact Akron Police.
