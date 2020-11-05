Geiger’s outfitters, non-profit health group partner to collect coats for the homeless

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With people experiencing more struggles than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic, more are looking for warmth and shelter from winters in Northeast Ohio.
Two Northeast Ohio groups are partnering to collect coats before winter arrives so they can be donated to the homeless.
FrontLine Service and Geiger’s are asking Northeast Ohioans to donate “gently used" coats to benefit those in need.
The coats can be dropped off at Geiger’s locations in Lakewood at 14710 Detroit Avenue and in Chagrin Falls at the Chagrin Shopping Plaza.
Anybody who donates a coat through Nov. 8 will receive a $20 Geiger’s gift card towards the purchase of a new jacket.
Each coat will be sanitized and cleaned before being donated.
This year is the fifth time Geiger’s partnered with the non-profit health group FrontLine Service.
“Winter is always such a difficult time for those who are homeless, particularly this year, facing not only bad weather, but also the coronavirus pandemic,” FrontLine Service Executive Director Susan Neth said. “The coats that will be donated will make a difference for many children and adults in our community this winter. Or, if they prefer, people can always make a donation. Every dollar helps.”
“We are proud to team up with them and invite our customers to make a very meaningful donation to a homeless person," Geiger’s President Chas Geiger said. "Think about all those coats you have in the basement and bring them in.”
