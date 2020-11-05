Gov. DeWine names new director of ODH, announces restructure of agency to better distribute vaccine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With Ohio reporting near-daily 24-hour increases in coronavirus case totals, Gov. Mike DeWine announced his intent to restructure the state’s Department of Health.
The governor named a new director for the Ohio Department of Health, announcing Stephanie McCloud will assume the role.
McCloud most recently served as the director of the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation.
“She has the experience necessary to lead ODH as it carries out its important health functions while also battling the pandemic,” the governor said about McCloud.
McCloud takes over for Dr. Amy Acton, who stepped down from the director’s position in June, after facing pressure from several lawmakers and some Ohioans for how she handled the coronavirus pandemic.
The governor previously named Dr. Joan Duwve as Dr. Acton’s replacement, but the South Carolina health director rescinded from accepting the role after reportedly learning of the treatment Dr. Acton faced.
Additionally, Gov. DeWine introduced Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff as the state’s Chief Medical Officer.
The governor said restructuring the Ohio Department of Health is necessary at this point in the pandemic to better prepare for the arrival and distribution of a vaccine for the coronavirus.
“Fighting a pandemic demands a multi-faceted response, one that requires us to focus on our short-term needs, but not lose sight of our long-term goals,” Gov. DeWine said during Thursday’s remarks.
Lance Himes, who served as interim director since Dr. Acton’s departure, will now serve as senior deputy with the appointment of McCloud, leading the coordination of vaccine distribution.
The governor credited Himes with expanding information public information provided on the Ohio Department of Health website, as well as helping to formulate a plan to get children returned to school.
Himes will collaborate with the Ohio National Guard once a vaccine is ready to be delivered.
Kathleen Madden, Lori Criss, and Ursel McElroy, three key figured in the state’s struggle with COVID-19 at this point in the pandemic, will continue their assistance with the ODH’s executive staff.
