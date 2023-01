Trial underway for Cleveland man charged in murder outside pizza restaurant, 2nd shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial is underway in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas for the man accused of a murder outside a pizza shop on the city’s West side and a second shooting in 2020.

Harold Williams is charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, three counts of felonious assault and two counts of aggravated robbery.

Cleveland police said Williams shot and killed Angelo Catala on Oct. 21, 2020 outside Nunzio’s Pizzeria on Lorain Road.

According to police, Williams backed his car into Catala’s vehicle in the parking lot of the restaurant. The two men began arguing and Williams allegedly shot Catala in the back before driving away.

Catala stumbled into the pizza shop and collapsed. EMS transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

24-year-old man murdered on 10/21/2020 in Cleveland. ((Source: Facebook))

On Oct. 24, 2020, Williams allegedly approached two gas station employees at a gas station near Denison Avenue and West 65th Street in Cleveland and asked if they knew about the murder and if they recognized him.

The employees asked him to leave, but Williams then allegedly robbed them at gunpoint before shooting one of the employees.

The employee survived her injuries.

Williams was taken into custody on Oct. 27, 2020.

His trial began on Jan. 18 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Emily Hagan.