Cleveland man found guilty of murder outside pizza restaurant, 2nd shooting

Harold Williams (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was found guilty on all charges in connection with a murder outside a pizza shop on Cleveland’s West Side and a second shooting in 2020.

The trial for Harold Williams began Jan. 18 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Emily Hagan.

Williams shot and killed Angelo Catala on Oct. 21, 2020 outside Nunzio’s Pizzeria on Lorain Road in Cleveland.

According to police, Williams backed his car into Catala’s vehicle in the parking lot of the restaurant. The two men began arguing and Williams shot Catala in the back before driving away.

Catala stumbled into the pizza shop and collapsed. EMS transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Oct. 24, 2020, Williams approached two gas station employees at a gas station near Denison Avenue and West 65th Street in Cleveland and asked if they knew about the murder and if they recognized him.

The employees asked him to leave, but Williams then robbed them at gunpoint before shooting one of the employees.

The employee survived her injuries.

Williams was taken into custody on Oct. 27, 2020.

He will be sentenced on Feb. 3.

