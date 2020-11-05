Grand Jury indicts Cleveland man for murder outside pizza restaurant, 2nd unrelated shooting

Grand Jury indicts Cleveland man for murder outside pizza restaurant, 2nd unrelated shooting
(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Tullos | November 5, 2020 at 1:59 PM EST - Updated November 5 at 1:59 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of a murder outside a pizza shop on the city’s West side and a second unrelated shooting was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

Harold Williams was indicted on a total of 10 counts; including, murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

Cleveland police said Williams shot and killed Angela Catala on Oct. 21 outside Nunzio’s Pizzeria on Lorain Road.

24-year-old man murdered on 10/21/2020 in Cleveland.
24-year-old man murdered on 10/21/2020 in Cleveland. (Source: Facebook)

Cleveland Police said Williams also shot a woman at the Gas USA on W. 65th Street and Denison Avenue on Oct. 24.

The woman survived her injuries.

Before turning himself in to Cleveland police on Oct. 27, Williams did an interview with 19 News.

EXTENDED INTERVIEW -- Harold Williams called us before turning himself over to police. He's accused of killing another man this weekend during a dispute at the Nunzio's parking lot. Here's the extended interview of what he says happened that night.

Posted by Kendall Forward on Tuesday, October 27, 2020
19 News Exclusive

Suspected gunman speaks with Kendall Forward before turning himself in for deadly shooting outside Cleveland restaurant

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Williams has pleaded not guilty and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.