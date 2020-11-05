Grand Jury indicts Cleveland man for murder outside pizza restaurant, 2nd unrelated shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of a murder outside a pizza shop on the city’s West side and a second unrelated shooting was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.
Harold Williams was indicted on a total of 10 counts; including, murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault.
Cleveland police said Williams shot and killed Angela Catala on Oct. 21 outside Nunzio’s Pizzeria on Lorain Road.
Cleveland Police said Williams also shot a woman at the Gas USA on W. 65th Street and Denison Avenue on Oct. 24.
The woman survived her injuries.
Before turning himself in to Cleveland police on Oct. 27, Williams did an interview with 19 News.
Williams has pleaded not guilty and is being held on a $500,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.