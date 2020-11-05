3 homicide suspects arrested in 3 days in 3 different Ohio cities

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Over the past three days, three homicide suspect’s were arrested in three different Ohio cities by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said in a press release.
Authorities said on Tuesday, Arianna Richardson, 22, was arrested after a brief vehicle pursuit on I-77 near Vernon Odem Blvd. in Akron. The pursuit began in the Fairlawn area when Richardson failed to stop for officers.
The NOVFTF, along with Akron Police Department, the Medina County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol located Richardson’s car in the 700 block of East Crosier Street. She was found hiding in a home and was eventually arrested without incident. Richardson was wanted for the September 16, 2020 shooting death of Willquian Jews, 23.
On Wednesday, members of the NOVFTF in the Youngstown area arrested a 17-year-old for the murder of 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney, authorities said. The young boy was shot and killed on September 21, 2020 in a home in the 100 block of Perry Street in Struthers, Ohio.
Four other adults were shot during the home invasion, including the boy’s mother. Hours after the homicide, members of the task force arrested Kimonie Bryant, 24, for his role in the murder and shootings. Yesterday, task force officers found the second person wanted for the murder of the little boy. The suspect attempted to flee out of a home in the 100 block of South Pearl Street in Youngstown but was quickly apprehended. Additionally, 3 firearms and ammunition were recovered out of the home where the suspect was arrested.
Authorities said early Thursday morning, members of the Cleveland Division of the NOVFTF arrested a 17-year-old for a homicide which occurred September 27, 2020 in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood. John Manigault, 19, died from a gunshot to the head outside of a home at East 104th Pl. and Columbia Avenue.
Members of the task force located the suspect in a home in the 10500 block of Amor Avenue. The suspect tried to flee out of the backdoor and was apprehended by task force officer K9 Rocky. Upon the suspect’s arrest, a loaded 9mm handgun was recovered off his person.
U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated in a released statement, “Law enforcement has seen an increase in violence across numerous cities here in Northern Ohio. Members of this task force and its partners will do everything they can to keep our communities safe by arresting the individuals who perpetrate the senseless violence. In addition to these arrests, four firearms were recovered. We will continue to work to take firearms out of the hands of violent criminals across our city streets.”
Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a web tip at the following webpage.
Reward money is available and tipsters may remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.