$2M bond set for Stark County man charged with shooting, killing woman in her driveway

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old Canton man pleaded not guilty Thursday in Canton Municipal Court to murdering a woman on Oct. 28.
Stark County Sheriff deputies said Jason McDermitt shot and killed Morgan Fox, 29.
Fox was murdered while getting into her vehicle parked in the driveway of her home on Frazer Ave. in North Canton.
When deputies arrived at her home around 6:30 a.m., Fox, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene.
McDermitt was taken into custody Wednesday.
The judge ordered McDermitt to be held on a $2 million bond at the Stark County Jail.
McDermitt is expected back in court Nov. 9.
Stark County Sheriff deputies are not releasing a motive and said the case is still under investigation.
“We remain dedicated to ensuring the safety of everyone in Stark County. Those who disrupt that safety will continue to be held accountable,” said Stark County Sheriff George Maier.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff at 330-430-3800.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.