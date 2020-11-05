$2M bond set for Stark County man charged with shooting, killing woman in her driveway

$2M bond set for Stark County man charged with shooting, killing woman in her driveway
Jason McDermitt (Source: Stark County Jail)
By Julia Tullos | November 5, 2020 at 10:09 AM EST - Updated November 5 at 10:09 AM

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old Canton man pleaded not guilty Thursday in Canton Municipal Court to murdering a woman on Oct. 28.

Stark County Sheriff deputies said Jason McDermitt shot and killed Morgan Fox, 29.

Fox was murdered while getting into her vehicle parked in the driveway of her home on Frazer Ave. in North Canton.

Morgan Fox was murdered on 10/28/2020.
Morgan Fox was murdered on 10/28/2020. (Source: Obit)

When deputies arrived at her home around 6:30 a.m., Fox, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene.

McDermitt was taken into custody Wednesday.

The judge ordered McDermitt to be held on a $2 million bond at the Stark County Jail.

McDermitt is expected back in court Nov. 9.

Arrested 11/4/2020 for murder.
Arrested 11/4/2020 for murder. (Source: Stark County Jail)

Stark County Sheriff deputies are not releasing a motive and said the case is still under investigation.

“We remain dedicated to ensuring the safety of everyone in Stark County. Those who disrupt that safety will continue to be held accountable,” said Stark County Sheriff George Maier.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff at 330-430-3800.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.