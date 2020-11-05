Man shot during sweatshirt robbery, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested a man Wednesday evening after he reportedly shot someone and stole their hooded sweatshirt.
Police took Demetruis Carr to Summit County Jail following the incident.
He faces charges of aggravated robbery, felonious assault, weapons under disability, tampering with evidence, carrying concealed weapon, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.
Police responded to a Circle K gas station after hearing gunshots while patrolling near the area, they said.
Police said officers saw Carr and another man in the parking lot upon arrival, and Carr fled.
Officers saw Carr toss away a handgun as he ran away, which was later recovered, police said.
A 24-year-old man was found in the Circle K parking lot with a gunshot wound on his foot, police said.
The victim told officers Carr assaulted him and shot him after demanding his sweatshirt.
The victim was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.