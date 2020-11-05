Mother of 11-year-old Cleveland girl wounded in drive-by shooting tells 19 News she’s on the road to recovery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mother of an 11-year-old Cleveland girl who was wounded in a drive-by shooting tells 19 News the child is doing better and recovering in the hospital.
Gunfire erupted around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on West 54th Street, south of Clark Avenue in the Stockyards neighborhood.
The girl was sitting inside as the shots rang out.
As 19 News reported on the story Thursday, a woman pulled up the house and identified herself as the victim’s mother.
She didn’t want to talk on camera but said the child was “doing good.”
Police said she was hit in the thigh and taken to MetroHealth in serious condition.
Evidence markings left by investigators are still scattered across the front and sides of the home. Several bullet holes can be seen in the door frame, windows, and siding.
Witnesses told 19 News and police that the shooting came from a black Jeep Cherokee.
Police have not announced any arrests in connection to the shooting.
“I know there have been issues going on through the summer. She’s had her windows busted out, her house has been shot up,” said her next-door neighbor, who only identified herself as Anna.
“It’s scary. I feel bad for her. She hasn’t even been here that long,” she added.
Other neighbors reported similar incidents.
