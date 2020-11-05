New Hunting Valley Police license plate scanner has potential to decrease crime

HUNTING VALLEY, Ohio (WOIO) -The Hunting Valley Police Department is paying close attention to your vehicle.
They’re looking to see if you’re the driver linked to a case they’re hoping to crack.
Our team discovered that cars are involved in 70% of serious crimes in the United States.
And this police department is hoping this new license plate scanner will help them catch the bad guys.
“They’re out there right now we drive by them about 100 times a day right now,” said Chief Michael Cannon.
The cameras are placed on all major roads and intersections and will continuously be recording.
“So if a stolen car, an amber alert, silver alert, rolls past the camera, we’ll be notified, and we can go to that area and try to locate the vehicle,” said Cannon.
The system is connected to neighboring department cameras as well.
The Pepper Pike and Gate Mills departments are also looking into the new technology, allowing for broader coverage.
But what about those who aren’t who police are looking for? Should we be worried about our privacy?
“Your privacy won’t be affected unless the vehicle was involved in something because you really won’t be on our radar otherwise,” said Cannon.
Chief Cannon emphasized that the system will only investigate specific crimes and respond to alerts, not to monitor everyday drivers.
“It’s more about building our clues to help other agencies,” said Cannon.
The chief says if criminals know that cameras are in place, they may be less likely to commit crimes, creating an added safety boost for everyone in the community.
