Northeast Ohio Weather: Another mild day with afternoon temperatures in the 60s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today will be day 3 in this prolonged dry spell and warmer than normal weather. A weak disturbance is tracking through today. This will give us more of a mostly cloudy sky. I still think temperatures will make it well in the 60s. A south wind at 10-20 mph will aid in the warming. The clouds will keep the temperatures down by a few degrees compared to yesterday. We get the clouds out of here tonight. Look for temperatures to fall into the upper 40s by early tomorrow morning. Sunshine on the way tomorrow and pleasant heading into the weekend.