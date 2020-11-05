Northeast Ohio weather: Another mild evening ahead, unseasonable warmth through next Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - I mean, I feel like a broken record but...wait for it...what a nice day out there!
I think I’ve started every weather discussion with that phrase this week, and I am not upset about it.
Sure, we have more cloudiness around today than the past few days, but it’s still very mild for this time of the year.
Most of us will top out in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees today.
That’s about 15 degrees above average for this time of the year.
Tonight will be another warmer-than-average, albeit dry, evening.
Temperatures will fall into the mid and upper 40s by morning.
Clouds will gradually clear out from west to east.
Friday will bring the return of abundant sunshine.
High temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 60s again.
Rinse and repeat Friday’s forecast for Saturday.
We’ll tack on a few degrees Sunday, as highs will top out in the low 70s.
Highs will also be in the 70s Monday and Tuesday.
Cooler weather and rain will return to the forecast by next Wednesday.
