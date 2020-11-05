Ohio State Highway Patrol seizes guns, $18,600 worth of marijuana and pills from Okla. man in Richland County

By Rachel Vadaj | November 5, 2020 at 8:57 PM EST - Updated November 5 at 8:59 PM

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An Oklahoma man is facing felony drug charges after the Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers seized two guns and $18,600 worth of marijuana and prescription pills during a traffic stop in Richland County, according to the report.

Lieutenant Lawrence V. Firmi said troopers seized six pounds of marijuana and 100 prescription pills.

Troopers stopped a rented 2020 Chevy Malibu with Flordia registration for marked lanes and unsafe lane change violations on I-71 at 4:24 p.m. on Oct. 30, according to Lt. Firmi.

Lt. Firmi said the driver admitted there was marijuana in the car, prompting a probable cause search that revealed the drugs along with a loaded 20 gauge shotgun and a loaded .45 auto handgun.

The Highway Patrol identified the driver as 21-year-old Alayas J. Johnson of Tulsa.

He was booked into the Richland County Jail and charged with possession of drugs and carrying a concealed weapon, according to the report.

The Highway Patrol said Johnson could face up to five-and-a-half years in prison and up to a $17,500 fine if convicted.

