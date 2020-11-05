University of Akron adds 3 weeks of remote learning to spring semester to curb spread of COVID-19

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The University of Akron announced Wednesday that spring semester 2021 will include three weeks of remote learning.
Students will learn remotely the first week and two final weeks of the semester in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, according to a Facebook post by the University of Akron.
The post said remote learning allows for a quarantine period for students and staff who may travel.
Spring break will take place April 12 through 18, and the second remote period immediate follows, according to the post.
