Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging teams with 19 News to distribute 1,000 free safe and health home kits and wellness bags

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Safety and wellness are on everyone’s minds right now during the novel coronavirus pandemic and to help ease those distressful thoughts, 19 News is partnering with the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging to distribute 1,000 free Safe and Health Home Kits and Wellness Bags.
Registration for a free kit or bag is limited to one per household in the Cleveland area: REGISTER HERE.
(The process takes between 3 and 5 minutes to complete online.)
Curbside pick up for the kit is outside of the 19 News station, 1717 East 12th Street in downtown Cleveland.
Registrants will be provided with a confirmation, an identification number, and instructions for pick-up later this month by email within 24 hours of registration.
This will be primarily to ensure that there is only one registrant per household, which we will ensure by double-checking addresses, and that we are spreading out pick-ups to ensure the flow of traffic.
WRAAA leadership will be available as well to discuss our impact on the community throughout the pandemic, as well as links for viewers to donate to our Foundation.
· 2 Hand Lotion (Travel Size)
· 2 Shampoo (Travel Size)
· 2 Bars of Soap (Travel Size)
· 2 Hand Sanitizer (8 oz)
· 4 Cloth Masks
· WRAAA Resource Guide
· Household Cleaning Pads
· Moisture Absorber
· Night Lights
· Smoke Detector
· Tub Tread
· All-Purpose Cleaner
· Bag of Rags
· Caulk
· Radio
· First Aid Kit
Those who would like to make a donation, can do so here.
