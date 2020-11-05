Record-shattering 4,961 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours; all 88 counties classified as ‘high incidence’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 5,461 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 235,170 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
The 24-hour record increase of 4,961 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Thursday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Additionally, 33 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a briefing on Thursday afternoon as coronavirus cases continue to surge uncontrollably across the state.
The Ohio Department of Health also released the updated color-coded coronavirus threat level map for Ohio counties.
All of Ohio’s 88 counties are now listed as “high incidence."
An additional 13,289 total cases and 328 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 20,015 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 3,969 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
