18-year-old murdered outside gas station on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old was shot and killed while standing at an air pump outside a gas station Wednesday evening.
Cleveland police said Traeshawn Motley and a friend were at a gas station at E. 123rd Street and St. Clair Avenue around 8:30 p.m. when a person in a vehicle drove by and fired shots in their direction.
Police said after Motley was struck, his friend drove him to the Cleveland Clinic.
Motley died of his injuries after arriving at the hospital.
Police said at this time they do not have a description of the vehicle or the shooter.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County.
