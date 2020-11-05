11-year-old who took father’s van for joyride stopped by deputies after driving wildly through Richland County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 11-year-old boy was cited by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office after he was caught driving his father’s van.
According to an incident report, a deputy spotted a maroon 2007 Chrysler Town & Country van on State Route 430 near State Route 39 in the early morning hours of Nov. 3.
The van’s headlights and taillights were off, according to the deputy, and the driver was seen making several lanes violations.
The interaction between the deputy and the young boy was caught on body camera video:
The deputy stopped the vehicle and was able to identify the driver as an 11-year-old boy.
The boy’s father was contacted by the sheriff’s office. He confirmed that he did not give his son permission to take the van.
According to the sheriff’s office report, the boy was returned him and cited for driving with no operator’s license, marked lanes and lights violations, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and unruly juvenile offenses.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.