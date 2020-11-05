15 years to life in prison for Richmond Heights man guilty of murdering wife

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old Richmond Heights man who murdered his wife was sentenced Thursday to 15 years to life in prison.
Knee Wachee was convicted after a bench trial in front of Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Michael Russo.
Wachee’s trial began on Sept. 29.
Maiya Latimer, 22, was killed in May 2019.
Richmond Heights police officers were called to the couple’s apartment in the 400 block of Richmond Park East after Latimer did not show up for her job at the Mayfield Heights Target.
Officers said her body was found in the foyer.
Wachee was arrested several days later.
