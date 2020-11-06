Akron massage business accused of being prostitution front, police said

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - On Thursday a search warrant was given to the owners of Tranquility Massage..
“Detectives obtained information about potential illicit activity occurring at a business, a prostitution front was being conducted,” said Bath Township Police Chief Vito Sinopoli.
For two weeks, police and sheriff deputies watched the door, as only men made their way in and out.
“And several females stayed on the commercial premises for extended periods of time,” said Sinopoli.
Flash forward to Thursday, as police conducted the search warrant, finding cash, evidence, and suspects.
“A male and female are facing potential criminal charges of compelling prostitution,” said Sinopoli.
As for the men who walked in and out frequently, they’re being looked at as well and could be facing charges.
But why have no arrests been made?
“They are continuing to interview people, the females that were involved as well as the male and female who are believed to be affiliated with the business, so there’s quite a bit of work that still remains,” said Sinopoli.
Police tell 19 News, the owner of the building was aware of the investigation and was given updates.
The identities of those involved are still unknown, but what is clear, is what happens next, the chief says it’s simple.
“For those who choose to enter our borders and engage in illegal activity we will prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law,” said Sinopoli.
